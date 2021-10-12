Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million.

Several research firms have commented on ABUS. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

ABUS opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $416.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,456,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

