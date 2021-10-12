Analysts Expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $10,888,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $8,442,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $7,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,898,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,787 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.38. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.