Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NYSE CWH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.