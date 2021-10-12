Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist reduced their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

NYSE CWH opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

