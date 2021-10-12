Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.46). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CNK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,440,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.