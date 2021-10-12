Analysts Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. 173,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,216.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $967,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 118,044 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

