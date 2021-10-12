Analysts Expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $3.03. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $14.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $326.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

