Analysts Expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 119.11%. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.94 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $92,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 35.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eventbrite stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. 5,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

