Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.93 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce $5.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $5.83. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.45 to $25.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $393.16 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $396.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

