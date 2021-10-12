Analysts Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.56 Million

Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post sales of $821.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $893.04 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $614.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $784,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $68.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

