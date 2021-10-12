Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $3.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.85. United Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $3.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.47 to $11.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.72 to $17.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $1,143,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,610 shares of company stock worth $4,181,340. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $193.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

