Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 12th (AD, BNP, BP, CA, ECM, EZJ, GLE, GXI, ISP, KGX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 12th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €30.50 ($35.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV alerts:

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BP (LON:BP)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 963 ($12.58) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €109.00 ($128.24) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €3.00 ($3.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €10.10 ($11.88) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

S&T (ETR:SANT) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,642 ($21.45) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.