Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

10/1/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/30/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Mizuho Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies."

MFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.79. 244,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,398,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,286,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,552,000 after buying an additional 625,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 580,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 406,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 236,969 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

