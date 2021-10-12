Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Sun Life Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

9/2/2021 – Sun Life Financial had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a C$64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 9,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.41.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

