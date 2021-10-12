Analysts Set Expectations for Credit Suisse Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 83,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

