Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (AAV, ANFGF, AXLA, CMBM, CMMC, CS, ERO, FM, FVI, HBM)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 12th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of. Noble Financial issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$38.50 target price on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cormark.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$33.50 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.