Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 12th (AIR, BAS, BNP, GLE, GPMT, KER, MFA, MKFG, MLVF, MODV)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

was given a €62.00 ($72.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €750.00 ($882.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ModivCare Inc. is a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. ModivCare Inc., formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $172.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

