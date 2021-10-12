Analysts’ Upgrades for October, 12th (BEAM, BHTG, BIDU, BLIN, BLNK, BNTX, BPOSY, BRG, BTTR, BYRN)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, October 12th:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Beam Therapeutics Inc alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioHiTech Global, Inc. is a technology company. The Company provides data-driven solution for food waste removal. Its Eco-Safe Digester is an on-site aerobic digester which eliminates food waste by converting it into nutrient-neutral water or grey-water and transporting it through standard sewer lines. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is based in Chestnut Ridge, New York. “

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $272.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.