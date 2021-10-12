Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aptiv (APTV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weak global demand environment continues to weigh on Aptiv's performance. Aptiv continues to witness escalation in costs due to investment in organic and inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the Aptiv 's revenues and makes forecasting difficult. However, Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. The company has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the opportunities offered by the automotive sector. Buyouts have been helping in expanding market presence. Lower debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is declining. Due to these positives, Aptiv's shares outperformed in a year's time.”

10/11/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $174.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

APTV traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,374,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.14. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

