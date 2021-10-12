Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):
- 10/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $239.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $264.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,180. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a 200 day moving average of $226.15.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
