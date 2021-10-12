Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Constellation Brands (STZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ):

10/8/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $257.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $266.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $257.00 to $239.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $226.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $264.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $240.00 to $213.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $234.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – Constellation Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Constellation Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $266.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.28. The company had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,180. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.63 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.30 and a 200 day moving average of $226.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

