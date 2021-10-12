Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) recently:
- 10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/11/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 10/7/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/4/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.
- 9/6/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Shares of BOSS stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching €52.22 ($61.44). 152,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52 week high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1,374.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.67.
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
