Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Range Resources (RRC)

10/7/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $15.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

8/31/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Range Resources has extensive oil and gas resources in key regions like Marcellus Shale & North Louisiana. The company is ideally positioned to reap benefits in the long term from its projects in the Appalachian Basin. The firm’s core operating regions in the basin comprise a huge inventory of low-risk drilling inventories that will likely fetch incremental natural gas production volumes. As most of its production comprises natural gas, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the mounting demand for clean energy. However, its balance sheet is significantly more levered than the industry it belongs to. This can restrict the firm's financial flexibility. Also, rising expenses related to transportation, gathering, processing & compression through 2021 might hurt the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

8/23/2021 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Range Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 83,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,552. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 125,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Range Resources by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,574 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

