Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ING Groep (ING)

ING Groep (NYSE: ING) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/11/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/8/2021 – ING Groep had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – ING Groep had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/5/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/1/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – ING Groep was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/18/2021 – ING Groep was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – ING Groep had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.69. 216,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

