Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. "

9/30/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

9/24/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $135,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

