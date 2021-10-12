Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM):

10/12/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$58.00 to C$54.00.

10/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$76.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new C$50.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$58.00.

8/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new C$60.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPM traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$47.78. 455,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,531. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of C$44.09 and a one year high of C$67.53.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$405.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

