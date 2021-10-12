Analyzing Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) & Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals $729.00 million 6.66 -$451.29 million ($3.23) -10.65 Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$42.48 million ($3.57) -3.28

Larimar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Larimar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals -78.78% -58.39% -21.19% Larimar Therapeutics N/A -58.08% -50.10%

Risk and Volatility

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Larimar Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals 1 4 4 0 2.33 Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $52.44, indicating a potential upside of 52.39%. Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 151.71%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Ionis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli, and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.