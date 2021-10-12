Anchor Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00005007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $342.89 million and $3.47 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

