Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Up 605.9% in September

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 605.9% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

FINS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,230. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. This is an increase from Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FINS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 227.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

