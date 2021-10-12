AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.8% in the first quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 28.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

