Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

