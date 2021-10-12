Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after purchasing an additional 312,491 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,297,000 after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after acquiring an additional 135,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

