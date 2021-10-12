Annie Armstrong Sells 3,686 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Annie Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82.

LC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 2,018,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,220. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.89. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

