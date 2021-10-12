Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYPR stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 419,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,095. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

