AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Capitalization Hits $26.95 Million

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $26.95 million and $1.26 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

