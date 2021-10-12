AntiMatter Price Reaches $0.93 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001625 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.20 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00208239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00091544 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.