APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,169 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of APA worth $11,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

