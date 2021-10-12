ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 20.1% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $144.65 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 65,610,087 coins and its circulating supply is 65,215,697 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

