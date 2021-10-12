APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $218,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $5,324,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 128,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $8.98 on Tuesday, hitting $582.05. 32,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

