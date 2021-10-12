APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 283,809 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.18% of NIKE worth $370,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,668,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 149,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,671 shares of company stock worth $11,230,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,027. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $240.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

