APG Asset Management N.V. Has $199.57 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,997 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.55% of Simon Property Group worth $199,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $134.51. 37,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

