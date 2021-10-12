APG Asset Management N.V. Has $210.90 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,002,160 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.44% of The Progressive worth $210,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $91.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

