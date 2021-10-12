APG Asset Management N.V. Has $301.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,911,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,464 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of The Charles Schwab worth $301,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.57. 218,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

