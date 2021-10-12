APG Asset Management N.V. Has $316.28 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,448 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $316,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 151,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average is $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $416.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.