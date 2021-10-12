APG Asset Management N.V. Has $317.25 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,939,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136,843 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Lowe’s Companies worth $317,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $211.32. 79,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

