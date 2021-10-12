APG Asset Management N.V. Has $367.31 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67,566 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.19% of Netflix worth $367,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $627.74. 97,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The company has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $535.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

