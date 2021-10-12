APG Asset Management N.V. Has $442.15 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 249,127 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $442,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, reaching $322.01. 841,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $907.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock worth $875,298,584 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

