APG Asset Management N.V. Has $465.58 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 370,092 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.32% of McDonald’s worth $465,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.64. 55,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,339. The company has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.