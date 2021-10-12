APG Asset Management N.V. Has $622.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,085,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75,043 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Tesla worth $622,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

TSLA stock traded up $17.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $809.10. 605,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.70.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

