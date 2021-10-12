APG Asset Management N.V. Has $739.69 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 3.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $739,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $7.22 on Tuesday, hitting $500.35. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,204. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $280.38 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $558.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

