APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 28,277 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Equinix worth $214,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after buying an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Equinix by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,239,000 after buying an additional 43,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $7.02 on Tuesday, reaching $757.03. 3,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,513. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $782.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $878.47.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

