APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 439,584 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Starbucks worth $290,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.26.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.